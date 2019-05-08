|
|
DiPIPPO, WILLIAM R.
83, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Visiting hours will be held Friday Morning, May 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the MACERONI Funeral Home, 1381 Smith Street, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Ave., Providence. Interment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to: The Sisters of Ursula, 50 Linwood Rd., Rhinebeck, NY 12572. Please visit maceroni.com for complete obituary.
