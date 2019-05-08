Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
639 Mount Pleasant Ave.
Providence, RI
William R. DiPippo Obituary
DiPIPPO, WILLIAM R.
83, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Visiting hours will be held Friday Morning, May 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the MACERONI Funeral Home, 1381 Smith Street, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Ave., Providence. Interment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to: The Sisters of Ursula, 50 Linwood Rd., Rhinebeck, NY 12572. Please visit maceroni.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019
