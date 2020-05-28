|
|
Follett, Capt. William "Bill" S.
USAF (Ret.), 81, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attlboro, MA. He was the loving husband of Eileen (Nave) Follett for fifty-seven years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Roy and Etta (Hilyard) Follett.
A retired U.S. Air Force veteran, Bill served in Vietnam and retired after ten years of service. A graduate of both Boston University and Bryant College, Bill earned his master's degree in Accounting and worked for the Internal Revenue Service for many years. He was an avid reader who enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family
Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Mark S. Follett and his wife, Ann Marie, of Nashua, NH, and a daughter, Janine K. Follett of Seekonk, MA.
Private Services in Memorial Baptist Church, 340 Central Ave., Seekonk, will be telecast via live stream on Saturday at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG25ex7qa9FnaoWK44dwCug
Interment with Military Honors at Seekonk Dexter Avenue Cemetery will be private. Calling hours and floral tributes are respectfully omitted. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2020