SMALLEY, JR., WILLIAM
On Friday, September 13, 2019, William "Bill" Smalley Jr., loving husband, father and brother passed away at the age of 71 due to complications following a sudden cardiac episode.
Bill was born on May 4, 1948 in Central Falls, RI to William Sr. and Juliet (Richard) Smalley. He was married to wife Deborah for 43 years and together they raised one daughter, Brooke. He worked in sales for over 50 years, most recently working at Envision Solutions Group with his brother, Daniel.
Bill was an avid reader with a sharp, intuitive mind who was always willing to share his knowledge with others. He was a passionate Boston sports fan, most specifically the Patriots and loved cars and motorcycles. He enjoyed playing the piano, working on cars and listening to classical music and sports radio. Bill was his daughter's biggest cheerleader and was at every swim meet near or far. He loved animals and had many canine companions throughout his life, most recently his little buddy Bear. His sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude will be forever missed by close family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Juliet. He is survived by his father, William Sr., step-mother Yolanda, wife Deborah, daughter Brooke and his brother Daniel, his wife Cynthia and their three children Daniel, Matthew and Samantha. Per Bill's wishes, there will be no funeral service and his family has chosen to celebrate his life privately with friends and family.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 19, 2019