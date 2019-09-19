Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
For more information about
William Smalley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William Smalley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Smalley Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Smalley Jr. Obituary
SMALLEY, JR., WILLIAM
On Friday, September 13, 2019, William "Bill" Smalley Jr., loving husband, father and brother passed away at the age of 71 due to complications following a sudden cardiac episode.
Bill was born on May 4, 1948 in Central Falls, RI to William Sr. and Juliet (Richard) Smalley. He was married to wife Deborah for 43 years and together they raised one daughter, Brooke. He worked in sales for over 50 years, most recently working at Envision Solutions Group with his brother, Daniel.
Bill was an avid reader with a sharp, intuitive mind who was always willing to share his knowledge with others. He was a passionate Boston sports fan, most specifically the Patriots and loved cars and motorcycles. He enjoyed playing the piano, working on cars and listening to classical music and sports radio. Bill was his daughter's biggest cheerleader and was at every swim meet near or far. He loved animals and had many canine companions throughout his life, most recently his little buddy Bear. His sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude will be forever missed by close family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Juliet. He is survived by his father, William Sr., step-mother Yolanda, wife Deborah, daughter Brooke and his brother Daniel, his wife Cynthia and their three children Daniel, Matthew and Samantha. Per Bill's wishes, there will be no funeral service and his family has chosen to celebrate his life privately with friends and family.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
Download Now