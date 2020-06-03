MORAN, WILLIAM T.
85, of Winsor Street, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center. He was the beloved husband of sixty-two years of Elizabeth M. (Aldrich) Moran.
Born in Providence, a son of the late James F. and Catherine (Ellery) Moran, he had lived in Cumberland since 1963.
Mr. Moran worked as a maintenance worker for the Cumberland School Department before retiring.
He was a member of the Smithfield Lodge of Elks, B.P.O.E. and the Dillon Council, Knights of Columbus, and was a communicant of the St. Aidan/St. Patrick Parish, Cumberland. He served in the Rhode Island National Guard.
Besides his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Kathleen Kaldahl of Cumberland, Judith Loens of Cranston, Mary Beth Giusto of Cumberland, and Susan Bliss of Cumberland; one son, William A. Moran of Warwick; three sisters, Patricia Broscious of Autumn Breeze, Florida, Mary McDougall of Johnston, and Shirley Lucia of Johnston; one brother, James Moran of Coventry; ten grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Catherine Halberg.
His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 would be appreciated. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.