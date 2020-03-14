|
SANTILLI, WILLIAM T. "BILLY"
76, of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Manocchio) Santilli. Born in West Warwick, he was the son of the late Albert and Mary (Polselli) Santilli.
Billy was self employed for many years before his retirement. He was a member of the YPSA for over 20 years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Lynn Marie Lynch and her husband Kevin, William T. Santilli, Jr., Albert A. Santilli, and Denise Pitassi and her husband Angelo all of Cranston; cherished grandchildren Cory, Jennifer, Brooke, Justin, Andrew, Cianna, Nicole, Angelo III, and great grandchildren Giovanni and Callie; dear brother Raymond Santilli of Cranston.
The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff of the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence for all their care during this difficult time.
His funeral will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Warwick. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 4 – 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2020