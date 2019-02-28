|
|
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM V.
58, of Slatersville, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Born July 9, 1960, in Providence, he was a son of Dolores (Connelly) Phillips and the late William V. Phillips.
He is survived by his 4 children, Kelly Zelano, Johanna Phillips, Felisha Phillips, and William V. Phillips Jr. and his wife Jessica; 5 grandchildren, Genesis, Domingos, Miguel, Alexia and William III. He was also the brother of Judy Pimental, Janet Phillips, the late Joanne Pincince, Leah Duarte and Christopher Phillips.
Calling hours will be Saturday March 2 from 12pm until 4pm in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2019