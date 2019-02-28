Home

Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William V. Phillips Obituary
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM V.
58, of Slatersville, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Born July 9, 1960, in Providence, he was a son of Dolores (Connelly) Phillips and the late William V. Phillips.
He is survived by his 4 children, Kelly Zelano, Johanna Phillips, Felisha Phillips, and William V. Phillips Jr. and his wife Jessica; 5 grandchildren, Genesis, Domingos, Miguel, Alexia and William III. He was also the brother of Judy Pimental, Janet Phillips, the late Joanne Pincince, Leah Duarte and Christopher Phillips.
Calling hours will be Saturday March 2 from 12pm until 4pm in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
