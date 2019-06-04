BONNER , WILLIAM W.

100, of Cranston passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Angela (D'Elena) Bonner for 67 years. Born in Mountain Rest, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Calvin and Alta (Crosby) Bonner. He is survived by three daughters, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was a member of the US Army Air Core at the start of WWII, William spent two years in the European Theater. Following WWII, he became an original member of the R.I. Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve holding the rank of Chief Master Sergeant until his retirement in 1978.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Thursday, June 6th, at 11:00 a.m. in Phillips Memorial Baptist Church, Cranston. Entombment with military honors will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.