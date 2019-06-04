The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Phillips Memorial Baptist Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
BONNER , WILLIAM W.
100, of Cranston passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Angela (D'Elena) Bonner for 67 years. Born in Mountain Rest, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Calvin and Alta (Crosby) Bonner. He is survived by three daughters, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was a member of the US Army Air Core at the start of WWII, William spent two years in the European Theater. Following WWII, he became an original member of the R.I. Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve holding the rank of Chief Master Sergeant until his retirement in 1978.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Thursday, June 6th, at 11:00 a.m. in Phillips Memorial Baptist Church, Cranston. Entombment with military honors will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 4, 2019
