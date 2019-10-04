Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Folsom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William W. Folsom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William W. Folsom Obituary
FOLSOM, WILLIAM W.
70, of Greenville, passed away on October 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was the loving husband of Patti (Gilmore) Folsom. Born in Providence and raised in Cranston, he was the son of the late Earl and Dorothy Folsom.
Bill was an industrial arts teacher in the Cranston school system for 30 years before retiring in 2008. He was an outdoorsman, camping enthusiast, gardener, dog lover, Red Sox fan and avid motorcyclist. He will be remembered by family and friends for his sense of humor and his commitment to recycling and saving our environment.
Besides his wife of 43 years, he leaves two sons, Benjamin (Marianne) and Zachary, two granddaughters, Ava and Willow, and a brother, Robert (Nancy). He also leaves many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, all of whom provided him with immeasurable love and support during the past year.
Visitation Sunday 4-7pm in the Anderson Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. A private service will be held at a later date.
To honor Bill's memory, please recycle, reuse, and repurpose with a passion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Audubon Society of RI, 12 Sanderson Rd., Smithfield, RI 02917. For condolences please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
Download Now