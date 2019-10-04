|
|
FOLSOM, WILLIAM W.
70, of Greenville, passed away on October 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was the loving husband of Patti (Gilmore) Folsom. Born in Providence and raised in Cranston, he was the son of the late Earl and Dorothy Folsom.
Bill was an industrial arts teacher in the Cranston school system for 30 years before retiring in 2008. He was an outdoorsman, camping enthusiast, gardener, dog lover, Red Sox fan and avid motorcyclist. He will be remembered by family and friends for his sense of humor and his commitment to recycling and saving our environment.
Besides his wife of 43 years, he leaves two sons, Benjamin (Marianne) and Zachary, two granddaughters, Ava and Willow, and a brother, Robert (Nancy). He also leaves many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, all of whom provided him with immeasurable love and support during the past year.
Visitation Sunday 4-7pm in the Anderson Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. A private service will be held at a later date.
To honor Bill's memory, please recycle, reuse, and repurpose with a passion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Audubon Society of RI, 12 Sanderson Rd., Smithfield, RI 02917. For condolences please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2019