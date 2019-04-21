|
|
KIRTLINK, WILLIAM W.
84, of East Greenwich, passed away on April 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Sara A. (McNeese) Kirtlink.
Born in Frankford, MO he was a son of the late William M. and Nellie M. (Branham) Kirtlink.
A thirty-two-year Veteran of the US Navy retiring as a Master Chief, he served during the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War and the Bay of Pigs. He taught at the Naval War College and after retirement worked for General Dynamics Electric Boat.
A communicant of St. Francis de Sales Church, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Francis Council 2011 and the Quonset Sam's Camping Group.
In addition to his wife, he leaves three sons, Lee A. Kirtlink (Kim), Joseph M. Kirtlink (Windy) and James D. Kirtlink (Paige); four sisters, Dolores Zajchowski, Wanda Ellis, Ruby Taylor and Joyce Kuntz; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Sara, William P. and Christopher F. Kirtlink; and brother of the late James Kirtlink.
His funeral will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8:45am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Thursday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02903 will be appreciated. For information and condolences visit:www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019