BUTLER, WINIFRED D. (CANAVAN)
94, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Briarcliffe Gardens, Johnston. She was the wife of the late Benjamin F. Butler.
A lifelong resident of Lincoln, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Edith I. (Matley) Canavan.
Mrs. Butler was a clerk at the former Industrial National Bank in Pawtucket and later volunteered and became the Children's Librarian at the Lincoln Public Library, Lincoln before retiring.
She was a Girl Scout Leader and also a Cub Scout Leader for many years at Lonsdale Elementary School in Lincoln.
She is survived by one daughter, Elaine Butler of Lincoln; two sons, Robert J. Butler of California and Steven J. Butler of Dorchester, MA; and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Alan J. Butler and the sister of the late Robert J. Canavan.
Her funeral service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Cumberland.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Sunday 2-5 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Butler's memory to Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, Lincoln, RI 02865 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
.