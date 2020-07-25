1/1
Winifred D. (Canavan) Butler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUTLER, WINIFRED D. (CANAVAN)
94, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Briarcliffe Gardens, Johnston. She was the wife of the late Benjamin F. Butler.
A lifelong resident of Lincoln, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Edith I. (Matley) Canavan.
Mrs. Butler was a clerk at the former Industrial National Bank in Pawtucket and later volunteered and became the Children's Librarian at the Lincoln Public Library, Lincoln before retiring.
She was a Girl Scout Leader and also a Cub Scout Leader for many years at Lonsdale Elementary School in Lincoln.
She is survived by one daughter, Elaine Butler of Lincoln; two sons, Robert J. Butler of California and Steven J. Butler of Dorchester, MA; and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Alan J. Butler and the sister of the late Robert J. Canavan.
Her funeral service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Cumberland.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Sunday 2-5 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Butler's memory to Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, Lincoln, RI 02865 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Burial
St. Joseph's Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bellows Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
May you take comfort in your friends and family, through this difficult time. May the God of all comfort bring you peace.
July 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved