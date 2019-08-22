The Providence Journal Obituaries
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
Turner Avenue
Riverside, RI
GALLAGHER, WINIFRED T.
95, of Manhattan, New York City, NY, formerly of Seekonk and Rumford died peacefully on July 4, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday August 24, 2019 in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, East Providence. Arrangements are by the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home, Riverside. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
