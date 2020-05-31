Winona Irene (Duphiney) Sebastianelli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Winona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEBASTIANELLI, WINONA IRENE (DUPHINEY),
83, passed away on May 28, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Wilfred I. Duphiney and the late Marie (Tardiff) Duphiney, sister to the late Marie Duphiney and is survived by her sister, Roberta Stamp. Wife to the late Eugene Gravel, and the late Joseph Peter Sebastianelli. Winona leaves behind her children, Walter Sebastianelli (Carmela), Laura Sebastianelli (Michael Sieracki), Roberta Perreault (Eric), and Joseph Sebastianelli, and grandchildren Joel, Andrew, Emma, Lillian, and Joseph.
Winona raised a family of 4 and was a tireless caregiver always rising to the needs of others with a joyful heart of service.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers to Hope Alzheimer's Center. For complete obituary visit
pontarellimarinofunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved