SEBASTIANELLI, WINONA IRENE (DUPHINEY),83, passed away on May 28, 2020.She was the daughter of the late Wilfred I. Duphiney and the late Marie (Tardiff) Duphiney, sister to the late Marie Duphiney and is survived by her sister, Roberta Stamp. Wife to the late Eugene Gravel, and the late Joseph Peter Sebastianelli. Winona leaves behind her children, Walter Sebastianelli (Carmela), Laura Sebastianelli (Michael Sieracki), Roberta Perreault (Eric), and Joseph Sebastianelli, and grandchildren Joel, Andrew, Emma, Lillian, and Joseph.Winona raised a family of 4 and was a tireless caregiver always rising to the needs of others with a joyful heart of service.A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers to Hope Alzheimer's Center.