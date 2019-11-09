|
|
STEERE, WINSOR "BUD"
91, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on November 8, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Vera (Watson) Steere; children, William (JoAnn), Jacqueline (Alan Marsland), David (Paula Harding) and Pamela Steere Maloof (Robert); grandchildren, Will (Katy), Hayley Sullivan (Andrew Hayes) and JoAnna (Sean Moran); great grandchildren, Jake, Emma and Eila; and two sisters.
Funeral Service: Tuesday, November 12th at 11:00am at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 118 Division St., East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be in Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Monday, November 11th 4-7pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bud's memory may be made to Faith Hill Farm Foundation to support the Steere Family Veterans Equine Therapy Initiative, 2056 Division Rd., East Greenwich, 02818. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019