Stadig Jr., Winston
Winston William Wallace Stadig Jr., 75, of Wickford, passed away March 4, 2020, while residing at the Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown. He was the only child of the late Winston W. Stadig, Sr. and Charlotte (St. Germaine) Stadig.
A Celebration of Winston's life will be held Saturday, April 18, at 3PM at the First Church of Christ, Scientist, 55 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. All relatives, friends, and acquaintances are most welcome. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 12, 2020