KAZMIERCZAK, WLADYSLAWA A.
94, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Adalbert's Church, Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 29, 2019