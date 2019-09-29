The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert's Church
Providence, RI
Wladyslawa A. Kazmierczak

Wladyslawa A. Kazmierczak Obituary
KAZMIERCZAK, WLADYSLAWA A.
94, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Adalbert's Church, Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
