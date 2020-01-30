|
|
SCHINAZI, Y JACOB, MD "Jack",
87, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Helen Schinazi, MD of 56 years. Born in Cairo, Egypt, he was the son of the late Solomon and Renèe (Abadi) Schinazi.
He earned his medical degree from Cairo University, with post-graduate degrees and training in England and the United States. He was in private practice for many years, assistant professor at Brown University and Boston University. He served as president to the New England Ophthalmological Society (NEOS), as well as of the Rhode Island Ophthalmological Society. During his tenure at NEOS he created the Educational Trust Fund, one of his proudest contributions to the future of the field.
An old school physician, his profession was the gift of sight, yet his true gift was making each patient feel truly seen.
Known for his calming presence, and welcoming, gentle soul, he was always an entirely present listener, rich with meaningful pearls shared at the right moment. Loved by all who knew him, he will be dearly missed.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons Alan Schinazi and his wife Bre Goldsmith and Robert Schinazi and his wife Lauren DeRosset; sister Laurette Galapo; and grandson Robert Jacob Schinazi.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The New England Ophthalmological Society's Educational Trust Fund, http://www.neos-eyes.org/Donations. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020