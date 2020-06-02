RUGGIERI, YOLANDA C. (SALVATI)
83, of Providence and a lifelong resident of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony L. Ruggieri. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Ida (Caparrone) Salvati.
Yolanda was the loving mother of Mark A. Ruggieri and his wife Mary of Cranston, Matthew L. Ruggieri and his wife Janice of Cranston, Lori A. Arroyo and her husband Joseph of Providence, and Lisa M. Ruggieri of Cranston; cherished grandmother of Lauren, Elizabeth, Ally and Teddy; sister of Lucy Gelfuso of Cranston and the late Angelo Salvati and Louis Salvati.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or to St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.