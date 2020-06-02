Yolanda C. (Salvati) Ruggieri
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yolanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUGGIERI, YOLANDA C. (SALVATI)
83, of Providence and a lifelong resident of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony L. Ruggieri. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Ida (Caparrone) Salvati.
Yolanda was the loving mother of Mark A. Ruggieri and his wife Mary of Cranston, Matthew L. Ruggieri and his wife Janice of Cranston, Lori A. Arroyo and her husband Joseph of Providence, and Lisa M. Ruggieri of Cranston; cherished grandmother of Lauren, Elizabeth, Ally and Teddy; sister of Lucy Gelfuso of Cranston and the late Angelo Salvati and Louis Salvati.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or to St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved