Yolanda E. "VI" (Ricciardi) Savasta
SAVASTA, YOLANDA E. "VI" (RICCIARDI)
100, died on August 23, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Stellario "Larry" Savasta. Born in Milford, NH, she was one of eleven children of the late Costantino and Joanna (Ceravelo) Ricciardi.
Vi worked for SamSam Jewelry for 30 years and Newport Creamery for 9 years. She was a member of the Greenville Baptist Church and former member of the Betsey Williams, Chapter 20, Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by three children, Sandra Sylvia of Johnston, Joann Brown of North Providence, and Roy Savasta of Chepachet, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and her brother, Victor Ricciardi.
Her funeral service will be held Friday at 11 am in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park. Calling hours Thursday 4-7 pm. For full obituary, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
