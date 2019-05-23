SORMANTI, YOLANDA (PATOTO)

89, of Johnston passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Brentwood Nursing Home, Warwick. She was the wife of the late Louis "Gino" H. Sormanti. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Domenic and Caterina (Palmieri) Patoto.

Mrs. Sormanti was a secretary for the State of Rhode Island, Office of the Medical Examiner and was an executive assistant at Citizen's Bank. In her 20's, she sang with the Choir at Holy Ghost Church, Providence.

She is survived by two daughters; Donna Sormanti, Leslie Sormanti-Folco and her husband Alfred. She was the sister of Leonard Patoto of Cranston and the late Angelina Rotondo.

Her funeral will be held Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pius V Church. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. CALLING HOURS Friday 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to of RI 245 Waterman Street Suite # 306 Providence, RI 02906. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2019