SIXTH ANNIVERSARY YOLANDA TARANTINO Mom, it's been six years since you left us. Some days that seems like an instant. Other days that seems like an eternity. But this is constant, Every day you are remembered. Every day you are missed. Every day you are loved. We know that one day we will all be together again and that belief gives us both comfort and peace. Your Loving Family





