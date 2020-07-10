Yusuf Mussalli

MUSSALLI, YUSUF
81, of Pawtucket, passed to eternal life on July 7, 2020. Born to George and Olga Mussalli in Aleppo, Syria. Yusuf was the beloved husband of the late Blanche Mussalli for 49 years until her passing last August. He was the brother of the late Antoine Mussalli of Aleppo, Syria, brother-in-law of The late George Deckey and the late Georgeanna Deckey. Yusuf is survived by his son George and his wife Sherine of Milton, MA, his three grandsons Joey, Luke, and Gabriel, his daughter Sharon of New York City, NY, and his sister-in-law Gloria Deckey of Eastchester, NY. Yusuf was uncle to George, Robert, Chantal, and Jeffrey Deckey.
Yusuf earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the American University of Istanbul. He went on to receive a Masters degree from Middle East Technical University and a Ph.D. from Georgia Tech. Yusuf worked for Stone and Webster Engineering Corp in Boston for 30 years. His last position before retiring was Marketing Manager overseeing the Middle East. He was a world renown expert in the field of Civil Engineering, authoring numerous books, journal articles on the subject as well as being awarded several patents.
Yusuf was an active member of Saint Basil Melkite Church, Lincoln, RI, serving as the Chairman of the Parish Council for many years. He spearheaded the effort to build the new parish complex in 1988. The completion of this endeavor was in October 1998. He was the Chairman of three National Melkite Conventions, and served as the Chairman of the national Melkite Diocesan Pastoral Council.
Along with his wife Blanche, Yusuf founded the Religious Education program for the Diocese of Newton under the leadership of the late Archbishop Joseph Tawil. He also taught in the Religious Education Program of the Church for a number of years.
Yusuf was awarded the Cross of Jerusalem by His Beatitude Patriarch Maximos V. Hakim of Antioch and Jerusalem and the cross of Saint Nicholas by the late Bishop John A. Elya for his many years of dedication and service to the Melkite Church.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, July 13th, from 10am - 11am at the Church of St. Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11am. Burial will be private in St. Basil's Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Church of St. Basil the Great Building Fund, 111 Cross Street, Central Falls, RI 02863 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com