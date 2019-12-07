Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church
33 Division Street
Manville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvette Belisle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvette G. (Beaudoin) Belisle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvette G. (Beaudoin) Belisle Obituary
BELISLE, YVETTE G. (BEAUDOIN)
88, of Manville passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was the beloved wife of Normand "Bill" Belisle, the former Mount St. Charles Hockey Coach. Mr. and Mrs. Belisle celebrated their 66th anniversary this past August.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Adelard "Pete" and Rose Alba (St. Martin) Beaudoin, she had lived in Manville all of her life.
She was a graduate of the former St. Xavier High School in Providence and was a faithful parishioner of St. James Church in Manville.
Besides her devoted husband, she is survived by her four adoring sons, William Belisle of Cumberland, John Belisle (Barbara) of Manville, David Belisle of Cumberland, and Peter Belisle (Carolyn) of Cumberland; her ten cherished grandchildren, Victoria, Rebecca, Casey, Brendan, Brian, James, John, Madeleine, Norah and Halle; and several nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother to the late, beloved Daniel Belisle, the mother-in-law of the late Nancy (Strain) Belisle, and the sister of the late Magella Tremblay, Mozart Beaudoin and Gaston Beaudoin.
Yvette was a loving homemaker to her husband and children. Her devotion to our Lord and kindness to others were an inspiration to all who met her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, December 10 at 11 A.M. in St. James Church, 33 Division Street, Manville. Her burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville.
Relatives and friends may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln on Monday, December 9 from 3-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests contributions in Mrs. Belisle's memory to: Ronald McDonald House, 45 Gay Street, Providence, RI 02905 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -