BELISLE, YVETTE G. (BEAUDOIN)
88, of Manville passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was the beloved wife of Normand "Bill" Belisle, the former Mount St. Charles Hockey Coach. Mr. and Mrs. Belisle celebrated their 66th anniversary this past August.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Adelard "Pete" and Rose Alba (St. Martin) Beaudoin, she had lived in Manville all of her life.
She was a graduate of the former St. Xavier High School in Providence and was a faithful parishioner of St. James Church in Manville.
Besides her devoted husband, she is survived by her four adoring sons, William Belisle of Cumberland, John Belisle (Barbara) of Manville, David Belisle of Cumberland, and Peter Belisle (Carolyn) of Cumberland; her ten cherished grandchildren, Victoria, Rebecca, Casey, Brendan, Brian, James, John, Madeleine, Norah and Halle; and several nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother to the late, beloved Daniel Belisle, the mother-in-law of the late Nancy (Strain) Belisle, and the sister of the late Magella Tremblay, Mozart Beaudoin and Gaston Beaudoin.
Yvette was a loving homemaker to her husband and children. Her devotion to our Lord and kindness to others were an inspiration to all who met her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, December 10 at 11 A.M. in St. James Church, 33 Division Street, Manville. Her burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville.
Relatives and friends may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln on Monday, December 9 from 3-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests contributions in Mrs. Belisle's memory to: Ronald McDonald House, 45 Gay Street, Providence, RI 02905 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 7, 2019