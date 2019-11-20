Home

Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Church
622 Putnam Ave.
Greenville, RI
Yvonne M. (Labonte) Brien

BRIEN, YVONNE, M. (Labonte)
84, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family Monday, November 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Norman T. Brien. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Alfred and Alice (Lapointe) Labonte. Mrs. Brien was a crossing guard for the City of Providence for over 25 years before retiring. Yvonne was a resident of Johnston for over 25 years, she loved camping and playing cards with her family.
In addition to her husband Norman, she was the loving mother of Norman M. Brien (Lori) of Johnston, James R. Brien (Cheryl) of Woonsocket, Steven G. Brien (Denise) of N. Providence, David W. Brien (Laurie) of Johnston and Donald C. Brien (Kristen) of Johnston. She was the sister of Alfreda Przybylowicz, Theresa Brennan, Paul H. and William J. Labonte. She was the sister of the late Jeannette Paille, Doris Lamirande, Leo and Roland Labonte. Mrs. Brien is also survived by 13 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and many nieces and newphews.
Her funeral will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to , P O Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
