KOLODNEY, ZELDA R.,
beloved wife of the late Samuel J. Kolodney, and a former resident of Pawtucket, Narragansett, and Providence, died on February 5, 2019 just weeks before her 96th birthday. Daughter of the late Charles and Ida (Levin) Holland and predeceased by 6 siblings: Hye Holland, Mollye Weiner, Harry Holland, Major Gen'l Leonard Holland, Florence Stone, and Marvin Holland.
Devoted aunt of three generations of adoring nieces and nephews. Principally cared for by Howard and Temma Holland (Barrington, RI), Bruce and Maureen Holland (Jamestown, RI), and Dr. Richard Stone and Dr. Jane Brown (Dover, MA).
A graduate of Hope High 1941, Zelda was a Gray Lady at RI Hospital during the war, volunteered at Bradley Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
A 60 year member of Temple Emanu-El, also Hadassah, B'Nai Brith, and Miriam Hospital Women's Assoc.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 10th at 2:30 PM at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, 458 Hope St, Providence with burial following in Lincoln Park Cemetery, Warwick. Contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Emanu-El, 99 Taft Ave, Providence, RI 02906 or the . Shiva will be private. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 8, 2019