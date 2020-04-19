|
LOPES, ZULMIRA H.
98, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Orchard View Manor. She was the loving wife of the late Luis Lopes. Born in Faial, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Silveira da Rosa and Teresa de Jesus Faria. Zulmira lived the majority of her life in Pawtucket, RI. Zulmira worked at Central Braid in Central Falls for over 30 years as both a rug maker and supervisor. Tia Zulmira leaves behind many nieces and nephews who all adored her, especially Helen Silva who was her caretaker in the final years of her life. She is also remembered by the many she cared for as children with patience and love. Her funeral services will be private. A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. Contributions to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, at 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02908 in her memory would be greatly appreciated. Please visit, PERRYMCSTAY.com for a complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020