Alan passed away peacefully in the evening. He took his wings and went to see his love, Alice, whom he has missed for 17 years since her passing.



Dad immigrated to Canada from Northern Ireland in 1952. He landed in Toronto and joined two of his brothers there until he and some mates headed west on a cross country journey to BC. He worked up and down the coast in pulp and paper mills before meeting mom, Alice Tomkinson, and marrying her in 1962. They moved to Powell River in 1964 to be near her family.



When Dad wasn't fishing or gardening, he could be found sharing a dram of Black Bush with friends, lawn bowling, playing crib at the Legion or volunteering at the hospital auxiliary.



Alan leaves behind a daughter Cathy (Ed), a son John (Colleen), grandchildren Sarah (Bryan), Drew (Kim) and Tyler, and great-grandchildren Brayden, Axton and Jordan.



We are so thankful for the care Dad got from Dr. Burns, home support and home care nurses, and for the amazing end of life care in emergency and ICU.



In lieu of flowers, Dad would gratefully appreciate donations to Powell River Health-Care Auxiliary.



