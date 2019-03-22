In loving memory of Alessandrina Ermacora September 15, 1929 - March 25, 2018 Mom I touch things that belonged to you And hold them close to me I close my eyes and picture you You whisper that you're free I hold things that your fingers touched A gentleness I know I long to bring you back again To never let you go I talk to you when I'm alone and as I start to cry I feel your arms around me and you say it's not goodbye When my heart aches and I need you I know that you will come I'll call you just so I can say Again…I love you, Mom Phyllis, Phil, Elaine & families
Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019