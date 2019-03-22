In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alessandrina Ermacora. View Sign

In loving memory of Alessandrina Ermacora September 15, 1929 - March 25, 2018 Mom I touch things that belonged to you And hold them close to me I close my eyes and picture you You whisper that you're free I hold things that your fingers touched A gentleness I know I long to bring you back again To never let you go I talk to you when I'm alone and as I start to cry I feel your arms around me and you say it's not goodbye When my heart aches and I need you I know that you will come I'll call you just so I can say Again…I love you, Mom Phyllis, Phil, Elaine & families





