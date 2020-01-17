Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander Hayden Hughes. View Sign Obituary

Alexander Hayden Hughes April 17, 1926 - January 12, 2020 Born and raised in Powell River, Hayden was a World War ll sailor in the Merchant Marine for two years. He died peacefully at Willingdon Creek Lodge. Hayden worked in the Powell River paper mill in the steam plant and mill stores for close to 40 years and was actively involved with the Legion and various other community groups over the years as well. During his long retirement, he enjoyed tending his large garden and greenhouse on Hammond Street and spending time with his companion Margaret Sharp and her extended family, and his daily lunch at Moose N' Eddies. Hayden will be greatly missed by his three children Cynthia Morgan (Russell), David Hughes (Mikiko), Carol Hughes, 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The family would also like to extend many thanks to the Black Forest Assisted Living Care Home, Better at Home Senior Services and Willingdon Creek Lodge for their wonderful care of Hayden; also Bob Lewis, Lillia Gould and Lucia Martinig for their many times a week visits that cheered him up. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





