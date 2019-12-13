Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice T. MCNEILL. View Sign Obituary

Alice Thomson McNeill (Lyon) was born in Glasgow, Scotland on May 18, 1920. She went home on November 21, 2019, at the age off 99.



Alice lived a long life, which spanned two continents and almost a century. She married her husband, Alex, in 1944, while he was home from the war for officer training, before he returned to active service. They had one daughter, Anne. Alice was a homemaker and an avid Golfer until her sixties. Alex and Alice followed her daughter, Anne, and her husband, Peter, to Canada in 1980. Alex passed away in 1982 and the family returned to England. Anne and Peter returned to Canada in 1988, but Alice stayed in England for another four years, three of which were providing a home base for her grandson, Chris, while he attended university in England. Alice again followed the family to Canada in 1992. Her daughter Anne passed away from cancer in 1995 and Alice remained in Powell River until her passing.



Alice's faith was the central part of her life and was reflected in all she did. Her strong faith and witness impacted hundreds of people over the years. She led Bible studies and prayer groups, contributed her listening ear to many people, and was a source of support and prayer for them. She was a stubborn Scot, but she cared deeply about people and loved the Lord.



Alice was predeceased by her husband, Alexander McNeill; her daughter, Anne Rogerson; and her sister, Ella, in 1972. Alice is survived by her brother, Andrew Lyon; his wife, Isabel; her son-in-law, Peter Rogerson; and his wife, Judy. Additionally, Alice is also survived by her two grandsons and their families, Christopher and Shannon Rogerson, and Stuart and Stephanie Rogerson.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Dohm and the staff at Willingdon Creek for their loving care. We also wish to thank the many people who faithfully visited Alice over the last few years.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to World Vision.



A 'Celebration of Life' will be held at 2 pm on January the 25th at Evangel Church, 5139 Manson Avenue, Powell River, British Columbia.

