Alison J. DALRYMPLE
Alison Jayne DALRYMPLE (nee Kantymir)

It is with profound sadness we share the news of Alison's passing on July 2, 2020.

Alison leaves behind her loving and devoted husband Bob, cherished son Ryan, and her faithful companion, her big dog Holly. She will be forever remembered with love by her parents Peter and Mary Lou Kantymir, and siblings Marilyn Hibberd (Rick), David Kantymir (Susan), Katrina O'Brien (Casey) and Nancy Colville (Gary). Also, her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and many, many cousins. Alison will be greatly missed by her wide circle of friends and work colleagues.

Alison was born and raised in Powell River and moved to Vancouver after graduating from Max Cameron HS. Several years later she met her husband Bob and they soon welcomed son Ryan. Alison worked for many years in the OR Booking department at several lower mainland hospitals. Together she and Bob built a beautiful home in Pitt Meadows on a property beside the Fraser River. Alison loved hosting happy gatherings of family and friends at this special place which usually included a good bottle of wine.

A celebration of Alison's life will take place at a later time when her family and friends can safely gather to remember her.

Published in Powell River Peak from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Alison was one of those rare friends, solid and loyal and there when you needed her. She was one of the strongest people I have ever known. She never said a bad word about anyone, ever. I am grateful for her love and support through the years and wish her well in the next great adventure. Go in light and love Alison.
Shannon Barkr
Friend
July 22, 2020
More like a sister to me than a cousin. You will forever be missed and loved...and remembered as one of the best people I will ever know.
Cheryl Thompson Jaster
Family
