Ray was born April 18, 1949, in St. Boniface, Manitoba. Andrea Richard died February 2, in San Felipe, Mexico. Ray struggled throughout his life and Andrea in her death. Andrea lived in Mexico for six years, the way she wanted and was happiest. She made many good friends. The people accepted her for who she was. She leaves to mourn her family: Dan Richard, Pat Orchiston, Frank Jr. (Cindy) Richard, Janice Louttit, niece Jennifer Orchiston, nephews Graham Orchiston, and Sam and Eli Richard. She will be missed by all who knew and loved them. You can hear her saying: "Adios mi familia et me amigos, hasta luego." A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. Rest in peace. Love your family, relatives and friends.





