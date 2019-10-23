Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Bartfai. View Sign Obituary

Andrew Bartfai June 5, 1923 - October 17, 2019 It is with great sadness that Andy's family announces his passing in the early morning of October 17, 2019. He was 96 years old. Andy arrived in Canada with his family from Hungary when he was five years old. He proudly served Canada in the navy in World War ll. He returned from the war and married his sweetheart, Thora Wilshire. Andy built their family home on Park Avenue in Cranberry and together they raised five sons. Andy worked for MacMillan Bloedel for 47 years, most of which he spent as a maintenance supervisor. Andy loved cutting firewood, boating, hunting, gardening and puttering in his shop, but most of all, he loved his family. Andy was predeceased by Thora in 2013. He leaves behind his sister Mary, sons Dan (Betty), Len (Renza), Jim (Maria), Ed (Cathy) and Steve (Kim), grandchildren Robin (Jason), Darren (Heather), Brian (Wendy), Tanya, Tedd (Genevieve), Kim, Kellie (Ken), Stacey, Jamie (Clinton), Sarah (Bryan), Drew (Kim), Tyler and Rubie, and great-grandchildren Cayden, Cooper, Cohen, Adele, Lilah, Sean, Rowen, Haylie, Avery, Brayden, Jordan and Axton. We wish to express our sincere thanks to Dr. Chris Morwood for his years of compassionate care as well as Dr. Mann and Dr. Jubb. Thank you as well to the nurses who cared for Dad in the hospital in the last few weeks of his life, the ladies in the neighborhood for keeping their eyes on him, and Bill and James of Oceanview Helicopters for giving dad his last great ride. A private mass and graveside ceremony will be held for family. A celebration of life is planned for 1 pm on Saturday, November 2, at the Italian Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Powell River Hospice Society, PO Box 33, Powell River, V8A 4Z5. ~Forever missed





