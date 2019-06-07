Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann M. Clements. View Sign Obituary

With sadness, we announce the passing of Ann Clements of Powell River after a courageous struggle with dementia. Ann leaves behind her loving husband of 36 years, Paul Clements; daughters, Stephanie (Michael) Rose and Laurel Clements; grandson, Asher Rose; sisters, Elisabeth (Bill) Hanson and Marie Cooper; and brother, Larry Lyons. She will be missed by her family and many friends, both in the community and elsewhere.







Ann had an infectious smile, sharp intellect, and a lifelong passion for learning. A graduate of the University of Waterloo (History) and Calgary (MBA), Ann worked most of her professional life in Calgary in the field of Human Resources. Then in her mid-40's, she left a successful career to pursue an interest in natural history, to study languages, and to travel. If asked why, she would say she was happier chasing her passions. Ann relocated to Powell River in 1995, where she resided up to the time of her death.







One of Ann's earlier accomplishments was to co-found the Malaspina Naturalists and Young Naturalists, both of which continue to this day. She worked many years on the executive of both clubs, organizing speakers and field trips. Ann later developed a passion for ballroom dancing. Along with Paul, they shared many happy memories teaching at Dwight Hall. Travels took Ann to Mesa, AZ, each winter to dance; Costa Rica for language studies; South America, Mexico, and Australia for birding; and Europe for history. Ann was equally happy waltzing on the dance floor, tending her garden, teaching children how to identify wild plants, or behind a podium lecturing on Greek mythology. Ann lived life fully and with commitment.







The family would like to thank the staff at Willingdon Creek Village and Dr. Barrie McDonald for their compassionate care, along with the many friends who supported Ann though the "long goodbye". A celebration of life for Ann will be held on August 8th at 1 pm at the ARC Community Centre, Alberni Street, Powell River.

With sadness, we announce the passing of Ann Clements of Powell River after a courageous struggle with dementia. Ann leaves behind her loving husband of 36 years, Paul Clements; daughters, Stephanie (Michael) Rose and Laurel Clements; grandson, Asher Rose; sisters, Elisabeth (Bill) Hanson and Marie Cooper; and brother, Larry Lyons. She will be missed by her family and many friends, both in the community and elsewhere.Ann had an infectious smile, sharp intellect, and a lifelong passion for learning. A graduate of the University of Waterloo (History) and Calgary (MBA), Ann worked most of her professional life in Calgary in the field of Human Resources. Then in her mid-40's, she left a successful career to pursue an interest in natural history, to study languages, and to travel. If asked why, she would say she was happier chasing her passions. Ann relocated to Powell River in 1995, where she resided up to the time of her death.One of Ann's earlier accomplishments was to co-found the Malaspina Naturalists and Young Naturalists, both of which continue to this day. She worked many years on the executive of both clubs, organizing speakers and field trips. Ann later developed a passion for ballroom dancing. Along with Paul, they shared many happy memories teaching at Dwight Hall. Travels took Ann to Mesa, AZ, each winter to dance; Costa Rica for language studies; South America, Mexico, and Australia for birding; and Europe for history. Ann was equally happy waltzing on the dance floor, tending her garden, teaching children how to identify wild plants, or behind a podium lecturing on Greek mythology. Ann lived life fully and with commitment.The family would like to thank the staff at Willingdon Creek Village and Dr. Barrie McDonald for their compassionate care, along with the many friends who supported Ann though the "long goodbye". A celebration of life for Ann will be held on August 8th at 1 pm at the ARC Community Centre, Alberni Street, Powell River. Published in Powell River Peak from June 7 to July 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close