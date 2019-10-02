Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Agatha (Van der Veen) Spreeuw. View Sign Obituary

Anna Agatha Spreeuw (née Van der Veen) March 24, 1936 – September 22, 2019 Anna Agatha Spreeuw (née Van der Veen) passed away peacefully in her sleep with her loved ones by her side at the Capilano Care Centre in West Vancouver. She was born in the town of Ouder Amstel, The Netherlands, to Hendrikus and Gerarda Van der Veen. Her husband, John Spreeuw, preceded her in death in 1998. 15 years after they married, Annie (as she preferred to be called) and John moved their family to Canada, where John had lived previously and had a large extended family. Annie learned English by running a day care out of their home in Powell River; it had been recommended to her because children have no compunction about correcting one's language mistakes. It proved successful, although for most of her life she spoke a hybrid of Dutch and English that only those who knew her well could fully understand. Annie was an avid gardener, a skilled knitter and crocheter, and, according to her husband, a fantastic cook (her children preferred her baking skills). She loved to go for walks with her dogs Sandy, Tootsie and Spot, and cared for the various cats brought home by her children. Throughout the years she also travelled back to The Netherlands to visit the family she had left behind there. In addition to being a full-time mother and day-care operator, Annie worked part-time in the Spreeuw family business, cleaning the offices at Valley Building Supplies until her retirement at age 65. In appreciation of her service, her brothers-in-law gifted her a new roof for her house. Annie was a person of faith and lived by the "do unto others" rule. She had many friends with whom she played Klaverjassen, a Dutch card game, while enjoying Dutch treats and strong coffee. She would crochet a blanket for anyone who asked and was a legendary gifter of her famous lemon meringue pies. Annie is survived by her two children Annette and Frank, who had the privilege of being with her at the end. Her siblings Gerard and Joke predeceased her; her youngest sister Gerrie still lives in The Netherlands with her husband Bertus. Annie asked to be cremated and her ashes will be interned in Powell River Regional Cemetery beside those of her husband. A celebration of life will be held at a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to BC Children's Hospital or BC SPCA.





March 24, 1936 – September 22, 2019 Anna Agatha Spreeuw (née Van der Veen) passed away peacefully in her sleep with her loved ones by her side at the Capilano Care Centre in West Vancouver. She was born in the town of Ouder Amstel, The Netherlands, to Hendrikus and Gerarda Van der Veen. Her husband, John Spreeuw, preceded her in death in 1998. 15 years after they married, Annie (as she preferred to be called) and John moved their family to Canada, where John had lived previously and had a large extended family. Annie learned English by running a day care out of their home in Powell River; it had been recommended to her because children have no compunction about correcting one's language mistakes. It proved successful, although for most of her life she spoke a hybrid of Dutch and English that only those who knew her well could fully understand. Annie was an avid gardener, a skilled knitter and crocheter, and, according to her husband, a fantastic cook (her children preferred her baking skills). She loved to go for walks with her dogs Sandy, Tootsie and Spot, and cared for the various cats brought home by her children. Throughout the years she also travelled back to The Netherlands to visit the family she had left behind there. In addition to being a full-time mother and day-care operator, Annie worked part-time in the Spreeuw family business, cleaning the offices at Valley Building Supplies until her retirement at age 65. In appreciation of her service, her brothers-in-law gifted her a new roof for her house. Annie was a person of faith and lived by the "do unto others" rule. She had many friends with whom she played Klaverjassen, a Dutch card game, while enjoying Dutch treats and strong coffee. She would crochet a blanket for anyone who asked and was a legendary gifter of her famous lemon meringue pies. Annie is survived by her two children Annette and Frank, who had the privilege of being with her at the end. Her siblings Gerard and Joke predeceased her; her youngest sister Gerrie still lives in The Netherlands with her husband Bertus. Annie asked to be cremated and her ashes will be interned in Powell River Regional Cemetery beside those of her husband. A celebration of life will be held at a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to BC Children's Hospital or BC SPCA. Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close