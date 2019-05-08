Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Dorothea (Cowie) Lyon. View Sign Obituary

Anna Dorothea Lyon (née Cowie) March 21, 1941 - April 30, 2019 Don lost his beautiful wife of 55 years after a short battle with pancreatic cancer in Powell River General Hospital. Anna is survived by her husband and their two children Katie (Graham) and Jamie (Penny), along with granddaughters Sera, Jayne, Anna and Ngaio, Don's sisters Nonie, Audie and Cindy, as well as many nieces and nephews. Anna was born in Trail, BC, but grew up in Powell River and Campbell River. After a few years in Vancouver, she and her husband moved to Prince Rupert in their early married years, and through curling, tennis and work at Pacific Northern Gas, had many good friends and happy times. For the last 25 years Anna's home was in Powell River, where she enjoyed retirement life filled with gardening, walking and trips to Las Vegas with Don. A bright light has left us. She will be in our memories forever. In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully accepted at the Powell River Hospice Society: prhospice.org .No service by request. Published in Powell River Peak from May 8 to May 10, 2019

