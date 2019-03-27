Anna Hua Yung Chow February 27, 1931 - March 14, 2019 It is with heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of Anna at her Willingdon Creek home. She was a devoted mother and wife and a loving grandmother. She was predeceased by her parents, four brothers and husband David. Anna is survived by her daughters Paulina (Peter) and Belinda (Gary), her grandchildren Cole, Callum, Ainsley and Finlay, and many nephews and nieces. Anna was a fun, spirited woman with a kind heart and a warm smile. She touched many people with her stories and smile. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Hua Yung Chow.
Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019