Anna Mior November 18, 1928 - September 29, 2019 Anna passed away peacefully at Evergreen Care Unit on September 29. She was born in San Vito al Tagliamento, Italy, and was predeceased by her sister Nella and brothers Antonio and Bruno. Anna is survived by her son Denny, and sisters Gianna of Italy, and Marisa (Giovanni) from Sudbury, Ontario. A funeral mass was offered for her at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 3, at Church of the Assumption, followed by burial. Anna will be sadly missed and remembered by family and friends. Rest in peace.
Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019