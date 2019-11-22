Anne Celila January 10, 1950 - November 17, 2019 Anne Celila (née Rethlake) of Powell River passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, at Vancouver General Hospital following a brief illness. She was 69. Anne was born in Greensburg, Indiana, to Lawrence and Rosemary (Ernstes) Rethlake. She is survived by her daughters Katie (Joseph) McLean and Karen (Eric) Tang, her ex-husband Allan Kelly, her siblings Sara Berlepsch, Henry "Hank" (Alice) Rethlake and Roger (Joanie) Rethlake, as well as six nieces and nephews, 11 great-nieces and great-nephews, and her two grandchildren Ryan and Kevin McLean. A celebration of life will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 pm on Saturday, November 23, at the United Church, 6932 Crofton Street. Those unable to attend can send their wishes to [email protected] for inclusion.
Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019