Anne Elizabeth Hudye (nee Egan), born October 22, 1938, passed away on December 9, 2019, in Bremerton, Washington. Anne was born and raised in Powell River, British Columbia, where she met and married her husband of 62 years, Len. They lived in multiple locations in BC, before moving to the US, ultimately retiring in Kingston, Washington.



Anne and Len travelled extensively throughout Canada and the US and spent many winters at their home in central Mexico. She was an avid reader, a crossword puzzle and genealogy enthusiast, and had an enduring love for animals. She spent her final months with her "furry nurse", 21-year-old cat, Mercedes, curled up in her lap. Together they watched animal rescue shows on television.



She is survived by husband, Leonard; three children, Sheryll, Michael, and David (Marita); brother, Frank (Deanne) Egan; grandson, Jonathan; two step-grandsons, Conor and Ryan; four great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents, Jack and Effie Egan, and sister, Janet Evans.



A memorial service will be held in Canada at a later date.

