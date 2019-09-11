Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonietta Raffin. View Sign Obituary

Antonietta Raffin October 23, 1931 - September 4, 2019 Antonietta passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 8 pm; her son Luke by her side. Antonietta Fedrigo was born in Cordenons, Italy, on October 23, 1931. It was in Cordenons where she met and married Gino Raffin. The couple moved to Legnano and had two children. In 1966, in the hopes of a better life, the family moved to Powell River, where Gino started a job at the mill. Antonietta continued working in Powell River at the things she loved the best: keeping a home for her family, cooking for family and friends, tending to her garden and raising two sons. Her children were the source of Antonietta's greatest joy, until she was blessed with grandchildren and then great-grandchildren. After caring for Gino before his death, and undergoing major heart surgery, Antonietta found her own health in decline. This fiercely independent woman was no longer able to live on her own but she was able to transition to living in Luke and Connie's home with dignity and grace. She adjusted again when she became a resident at Evergreen Extended Care. She will be missed by all who knew her. Predeceased by her husband Gino, Antonietta leaves behind her sons Luke (Connie) and Angelo (Doreen); her two grandchildren Nick (Heather) and Cristy; her two great-grandchildren Olivia and Carson; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend its sincere thanks to all the wonderful staff at Evergreen Extended Care who took such good care of Mom when we were no longer able to. As well, thank you, Dr. Schweizter, for the excellent care you provided. A prayer vigil will be held at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, September 11 at the Church of the Assumption. The funeral mass will take place at 11:00 on Thursday, September 12. Coffee at the church hall will follow the graveside service.





October 23, 1931 - September 4, 2019 Antonietta passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 8 pm; her son Luke by her side. Antonietta Fedrigo was born in Cordenons, Italy, on October 23, 1931. It was in Cordenons where she met and married Gino Raffin. The couple moved to Legnano and had two children. In 1966, in the hopes of a better life, the family moved to Powell River, where Gino started a job at the mill. Antonietta continued working in Powell River at the things she loved the best: keeping a home for her family, cooking for family and friends, tending to her garden and raising two sons. Her children were the source of Antonietta's greatest joy, until she was blessed with grandchildren and then great-grandchildren. After caring for Gino before his death, and undergoing major heart surgery, Antonietta found her own health in decline. This fiercely independent woman was no longer able to live on her own but she was able to transition to living in Luke and Connie's home with dignity and grace. She adjusted again when she became a resident at Evergreen Extended Care. She will be missed by all who knew her. Predeceased by her husband Gino, Antonietta leaves behind her sons Luke (Connie) and Angelo (Doreen); her two grandchildren Nick (Heather) and Cristy; her two great-grandchildren Olivia and Carson; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend its sincere thanks to all the wonderful staff at Evergreen Extended Care who took such good care of Mom when we were no longer able to. As well, thank you, Dr. Schweizter, for the excellent care you provided. A prayer vigil will be held at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, September 11 at the Church of the Assumption. The funeral mass will take place at 11:00 on Thursday, September 12. Coffee at the church hall will follow the graveside service. Published in Powell River Peak from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close