Barb Lundy September 5, 1952 - August 10, 2019 Barb, also lovingly known as Bumma, Rella, Barbi Lunderpants, left us very peacefully surrounded by her family and closest friends. Barb worked as a bookkeeper for years before retiring. Many of her clients became very close friends. She was very active in the community and spent many years volunteering with various groups, but the main ones were Far Off Broadway, Meals on Wheels and Sunshine Music Festival. Barb leaves behind her children Ryan (Samantha) and Andra (Bill); grandchildren Tyanna (Cody) and Michaela (Harley); great-granddaughter Violet; and her soon to be great-grandson, who she found out the gender of before the rest of us! She also leaves behind many extended family members and friends: Wendy, George and Joanne, Kim, Ben and Chris, along with their families. Barb will be greatly missed by many, but she is onto her next great adventure. Until we meet again. No service will be held.







