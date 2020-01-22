Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Elise Brueggeman Chapman. View Sign Obituary

1928 - 2019 Barbara died peacefully surrounded by her family on November 10, 2019. She was 91 years old. She was known as Baba to her 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved and who loved her, dearly. Born in Shaker Heights, Ohio to Arthur and Berenice, she was the youngest of six; siblings Berenice, Arthur, Anne, John and David all predeceased her. She moved with her family to Winnetka, Illinois in her teens. Barbara met and fell in love with Warren who was a medical student at the University of Chicago. They married in 1950 and immediately started a family. While raising five active children and moving to Bellingham, Washington, Barbara went back to school and got degrees in English and History. They moved to the Seattle area in 1966 where she returned to University and earned a master's degree in Sociology and taught public school for a few years. Barbara loved art and textile crafts of all kinds. In Chicago, she became an accomplished weaver, studying with Elsa Regensteiner and becoming a member of the Marley Weavers. She taught weaving in Bellingham and Vancouver and cherished her friends there. Barbara also taught weaving in Seattle and led numerous tours of textile artists to Greece to explore historic weaving traditions. She leaves us many beautiful and striking works of art and apparel. In 1970, Barbara and Warren found Lund, where they designed and built a beautiful, magical home on the shore. They vacationed and finally retired there in 1990. Barbara loved gardening, continued her weaving, and hosted all their grandchildren for Camp Cladoch every summer. Barbara was active in the Lund community and treasured, with Warren, their many wonderful friendships in the Lund and Powell River communities. Barbara is survived by her husband of 69 years, Warren; her son Frank (Amy); her son Arthur; her daughter Kit (Don); and son Phillip (Barbara). Her daughter Marney passed in 2007. A celebration of Barbara's life is being planned at the Northside Community Recreation Centre (The old Lund School) in Lund for May 2020. Please email Frank for details at [email protected] Published in Powell River Peak from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020

