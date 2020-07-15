Barbara Janice Schmidt
Barbara Janice Schmidt passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, at the age of 94. She was born on February 19, 1926, in Edmonton, Alberta, to Nellie Belle (Sieg) and Raymond Mitchell Shuck. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Winnie, Hilda and Rowena, her brother Bruce, and her dear husband Clem. She leaves to mourn her children John (Wendy), Raymond (Evelyn), David (Carol), Anne Marie (Doug) and Nanette (Blair); grandchildren Geoffrey (Natalie) and Michelle (Kert); Adrienne and Nathan (Nicole); Warren, Deanna (Tyler) and Eric (Chelsea); Theresa (Kevin), Sarah and Matthew; and Graham and Corinne; and great-grandchildren Linden, Dane, Kaleb, Emmi, Molly, Liam, Declan, Eben, Andee, Hudson and Bensen, loving nieces, nephews, and their families and dear friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on July 21, 2020, at Church of the Assumption, Powell River, concelebrated by Fathers Warren Schmidt and Patrick Tepoorten. Mom's ashes will be laid to rest with her mother, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Burnaby, BC, at 1:30 pm on July 23, following a memorial Mass at Corpus Christi Church, Vancouver, at 11 am. The family deeply regrets that, due to the COVID situation, in-person attendance at the funeral, memorial Mass and burial will be by invitation only, but virtual attendance via live stream will be available to those who indicate their wish to participate by email to bjsthe.red91@gmail.com.
We are sincerely grateful to everyone for their friendship, love and care of Mom through the years, especially those who made it possible for her to remain at home until her death, and for all the messages of condolence we have received since her passing. The family extends our most heartfelt thanks to Joanne and Pat at Stubberfield Funeral Home for their great personal and professional care. In lieu of flowers, donations in our dear mom's memory can be made to Covenant House Vancouver, EWTN, or Priests for Life Canada. "We have loved her during life, let us not abandon her, until we have conducted her by our prayers into the house of the Lord." By your charity, please pray for the repose of Mom's soul. Rest in peace, darling Momma. A more extensive version of this obituary can be found at stubberfieldfh.com/obituaries/
.