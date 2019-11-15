Barbara Jean Kuntsi (nee Carll) July 16, 1954 - November 14, 2019 We are sad to announce Barb passed away peacefully and in her style filled with love, dignity and grace with her devoted family by her side, after a courageous battle. Barb is survived by her soulmate, best friend and the love of her life, Rye, as well as her daughters Tamara (Colin), Brenda (Brent) and Sarah, as well as the 10 lights of her life: Bryce, Maddison, Kelsea, Maija, Kamryn, Ben, Natalie, Micah and Lilja. She is also survived by her sister Trudy and brother Randy. A special thanks to Dr. Bahadori, all the staff at Powell River General Hospital, BC Cancer Agency and all of the family and friends who have been on the journey with Barb. A celebration of life will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, November 17 at Evangel Pentecostal Church, 5139 Manson Avenue.
Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019