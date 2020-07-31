1/1
Barry G.Wilson
Barry G.Wilson September 16,1942 - July 28,2020 Barry passed away peacefully in hospital. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years Kathy; his daughters Cathie (Ed) Spreeuw in Powell River, and Janis, Meri and Cindi in Ontario; his sister Wendy (Barrie) Whitley of Ladner; brother Clyde Stevens of Surrey; sister-in-law Shirley (Bruce) Lyster and brother-in-law Tom (Cathy) Gilchrest. Also left behind are 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Barry was predeceased by his son Tod, mother Bronnie, father Jack and sisters Connie and Pam. Thank you to our Dr. D. Marentette for taking very good care of us, to Dr. Takhar for her help with Barry, as well as many others. No service by request. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Powell River Hospice Society.



Published in Powell River Peak from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
