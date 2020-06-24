On Monday, June 15th, 2020, Barry Randle; husband, father, son, brother, friend, teacher, and leader passed away suddenly. Barry will be forever remembered by his best friend and soul mate of 26 years, Camille; their children, Elaine (MacKenzie) and Quinn; his mother, Barbara Sherriff; and his sister, Jackie (Marc). He is also remembered by his mother-in-law, Sharon; sisters-in-law, Monique (Lars), Michele (Sean), and Charlene (Richard); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Barry was born June 14th, 1969, in Leicester, England. His sense of adventure began early, travelling with his parents and sister around Europe. This eventually led them to Canada on July 4th, 1981, where they settled in St. Catherine,s Ontario. He graduated from Ancaster High in 1987, and then went on to receive a BA in Anthropology from McMaster University, while camping out to protest the first Iraq invasion. His activism didn't stop there as he joined Greenpeace in 1987 and was active for many years, making his way to BC in the mid 90s, where he met Camille. He was a teacher, an oyster farmer, a performer, a community advocate, a restaurateur, and a friend to many.
In 2008, Barry and Camille packed up the kids, the cat and the dog and embarked on another adventure, driving across the country and moving their family to Nova Scotia. Together they built a successful restaurant business and Barry again became active in the community with the clean air group and clean up the Pictou mill initiative, as well as running for federal office. Barry quickly built a community that he loved and respected. He loved his piece of property and believed he was the steward, not the owner, a philosophy through out his life. He was kind, thoughtful, loving, and generous. He lived his life in a meaningful way and would have been humbled by the impact he has made. We will always feel his loss.
There will be a celebration of Barry's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local food bank or to Trees for the Future.org.
Published in Powell River Peak from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.