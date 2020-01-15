In memory of Bernardus (Ben) Adrianus Veenhof July 16, 1920 - January 14, 1995 Dad Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday Missing you is the heartache that never goes away. We hate not knowing for sure, what happens when you die, but we really love to believe, there is a Heaven past the sky. Quietly you left us, 25 years ago You left eight children and their spouses and 20 grandchildren behind, but gained many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren by love, who miss and will keep on loving you. Gone but not forgotten xoxoxo The Veenhof families
Published in Powell River Peak from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020