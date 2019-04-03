Bette Forseth October 6, 1939 - March 23, 2019 Bette passed quietly with loved ones at her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Howard Forseth and son Dwayne Forseth. Bette leaves behind her son Robert Forseth, daughter Lindalu Forseth, as well as two stepdaughters: Sheryl Fowle and Shawna Forseth. A memorial will be held in Calgary, Alberta, at a later date.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bette Forseth.
Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019