Betty-Mae Lucille Smith (nee Holmes) February 25, 1928 - May 3, 2020 Betty passed peacefully after having endured advancing Alzheimer's, dementia and blindness from macular degeneration. Born in Vancouver, she lived most of her married life in North Burnaby. She taught in the Surrey School District as a special education teacher until she and Dad retired and moved to Sechelt in 1986. She moved to Powell River in 2013 when she required more care and to be closer to family. Betty was predeceased by her husband James in 2004. She is survived by her children Pete (Susan), Nora (Ron) and Rob (Rose), six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Mary Koivu (Garry) and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to caregivers Norma Hunter, Colleen and Tom Zeeman and all the staff at Willingdon Creek Village who ensured she had the highest quality of life to the end. No service at this time due to the current situation but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Willingdon Creek Village Activity Department (4980 Kiwanis Avenue, Powell River, BC, V8A 5H5) or First United Church (320 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6A 1P4).







