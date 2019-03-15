Bev Kulcheski March 22 1961 - February 23 2019 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Bev. She was predeceased by her father John Kulcheski, mother Marg Kulcheski Shaw and brother Neil Kulcheski. Bereaved are her sisters Lyn Nicol and Leah Kulcheski, and nephew Bryn Nicol. She was dynamic, energetic, hardworking, generous and sensitive; also tough, proud, stubborn, private and independent. Bev lived life to the fullest. Gather in her memory from 2 to 5 pm on Friday, March 22, at the Westview Hotel pub. Rest in Peace.
Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 15 to Mar. 20, 2019